ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There are many promises Blues fans have made over the years if their team could finally hoist the Stanley Cup. From tattoos to wearing a jersey all year long, even a proposal.
“I told her at the start of the season if the Blues won the Cup this year I would marry her. We struggled there at the end of December, but they pulled it out and I will keep good on our promise,” said Casey Morgan.
Casey and his girlfriend Jordi Clehorn live in Poplar Bluff, Mo. He’s a long time Blues fan and slowly converted her over their five year relationship. When the Blues scored that final goal and hoisted the Stanley Cup in the air, Casey went online and bought the ring.
“As soon as they won, I went online and bought a blue and yellow gold ring, we’re just waiting for it now,” he said.
They said, of course, "Gloria" will be playing at the wedding.
