Man pretends to be customer, robs St. Louis City Walgreens

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Police are searching for an armed man in connection to a robbery at Walgreens Thursday.
Just before 4 p.m., a man walked into the Walgreens on Lafayette Ave near 14th Street and waited in line until the cashier opened the register while finishing a transaction.
When the drawer opened, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money.
He was able to run away with the cash before police arrived. No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a white man between 5 foot 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a brown hooded jacket over a blue hooded sweatshirt with grey pants, black gators mask, and black skull cap.
Anyone who has information on the robbery should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
