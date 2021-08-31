ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA (KHOU/CBS NEWSPATH) – A 70-year-old presumed dead after an alligator attacked him at his house hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall.
The St. Tammany Parish office got the 911 call around noon Monday but they weren’t able to respond immediately due to problems with the 911 system. When first responders finally made it to the home, they learned the man had gone downstairs to check on things in his shed after Ida moved in. There was about 4 feet of floodwater on the ground level of the home.
"She was inside when he went downstairs. She heard the commotion...opened the back door and saw he was getting attacked by an alligator," Capt. Lance Vitter said. "She tried her best to fend off the alligator. When it released the gentleman, she pulled him up onto the steps to render aid. When deputies got out there, they noticed a large amount of blood and learned from his spouse that the body was no longer present."
Investigators said marsh land near Lake Pontchartrain is home to a lot of very large alligators. The man’s body has not been found.
