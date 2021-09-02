ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man stole a go-cart from children who were riding it under their grandmother’s supervision in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
The 68-year-old woman told police she was watching as her grandchildren, ages 4, 6, and 9, were riding their new go-kart on a vacant lot near Riverview and McLaran around 3:45 p.m. An unknown man approached the group, pointed a gun at them and demanded the go-cart. After the oldest child got off of the go-kart, the suspect hopped on and drove off.
The investigation is ongoing.
