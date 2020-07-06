ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Peters man is accused of threatening officers and putting his 2-year-old daughter in danger at his home.
Peter Zoubek is charged with six counts of assault, one count of domestic assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say officers were called to his home on West Sunny Wood Court on July 3 to check on his daughter. An officer who arrived on the scene found Zoubek and the child's mother passed out drunk, and the daughter at the front glass door naked.
Officers tried to wake both parents, but Zoubek only awoke when his daughter unlocked the storm door to let officers in. The child was then taken into protective custody and transferred to the Children's Division.
Police say that while a Child Division officer was on scene, Zoubek went inside his home and grabbed a pellet gun that looked like a real gun. While police were speaking with the Children's Division worker and the child across the street, officers say Zoubek approached the front clear glass storm door and pointed the pellet gun at officers, the Children's Division officer and his daughter. Police say that resulted in him getting into a standoff with officers.
Zoubek eventually came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer who was running for cover and threatened to shoot him. Police say Zoubak went back inside, then into the backyard and tried to ambush that officer by sneaking up on him at the side of the home.
Other officers spotted this, which caused Zoubek to retreat to the backyard where he pointed the pellet gun at multiple officers.
Eventually police say Zoubek dropped the gun and went inside the home and came back out the front door hiding his hands behind his head. As an officer tried to arrest him, police say he tried to pull away, so he was wrestled to the ground.
