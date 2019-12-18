ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling drugs that led to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Chesterfield.
Gary Hancock, 30, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.
Prosecutors say he sold fentanyl to the woman the night before she died. Text messages between the two showed that on October 12, 2018, someone who went by “Scott” agreed to sell the victim “five beans of raw fenny mixed with some sort of cut” for $20.
Scott texted the victim that she would have to meet him at his home in the 4300 block of Delor in South City. She died from acute fentanyl intoxication the next day at a relative’s house.
Hancock was arrested in February. When questioned, prosecutors say he admitted that he typically went by his middle name Scott and that the victim bought the drugs from him at his home.
Hancock faces a 20-year mandatory sentence. Sentencing has been scheduled for March 25, 2020.
