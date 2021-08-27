ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of killing a friend during a dice game argument in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday.
Lionel Miller, 27, pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree in the death of Shawn Beck, of Florissant. Beck was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 6700 block of Daiber Street around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2018.
According to court records, the 26-year-old and Miller were taking part in a dice game prior to the fatal shooting. After Miller lost, the two friends got into an argument about Beck lending him money, a witness told police.
Miller was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
