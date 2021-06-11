ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The leader of a city and county-wide armed robbery conspiracy pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Lloyd Wings, 41, pleaded guilty in federal court to seven counts of armed robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Judge Ronnie L. White set sentencing for Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.
Court records state Wings and five co-defendants conspired to commit a series of armed robberies in the City of St. Louis beginning in July 2018. The group allegedly planned to enter a business with guns and demand money and items from the employees.
The group reportedly committed six armed robberies between August 31 and September 10, 2018. During the robberies, guns were pointed at employees of various businesses and money was taken from cash registers and safes.
