EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Bethalto man who drove his car into a group of women, killing one of them, agreed to a plea deal after a jury couldn’t decide if he was guilty of first-degree murder or reckless homicide, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.
Caleb Lenhardt, 22, drove into the women as they were walking in a parking lot near Danny’s Lounge in Alton on July 22, 2018, police said.
Katie Bunt, who was 21 at the time, was hit by Lenhardt’s car twice and died, according to court documents. Ashley Allgood was also hit by the car and was hospitalized. She suffered lifelong nerve injury.
Lenhardt took off from the scene and never reported the crash.
According to Bunt’s family, she was a friend of Lenhardt’s ex-girlfriend, who had an order of protection against him at the time. On the night of July 22, the two groups of friends ran into each other as they were out at a bar.
“There were words, there were arguments, which resulted in Mr. Lenhardt losing his temper and taking his car and crashing it into a crowd of people which included Katie Bunt, who died,” Jack Daugherty, an attorney for Bunt’s family, told News 4 in October 2018.
Lenhardt’s trial began earlier this month. After deliberating for a day, the jury told the court it was hung 7-5 and couldn’t decide if the defendant was guilty of first-degree murder or reckless homicide. Since Lenhardt had no prior felonies, the state’s attorney says if the jury had found him guilty of reckless homicide he would have been sentenced to probation under the law.
Because the family of Bunt said they couldn’t handle going through a second trial, First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe began plea negotiations.
“Every case presents unique challenges. This case was no different. It is not in my nature to back down from difficult cases like this,” Uhe said. “My heart goes out to all of the many victims in this case and their families.”
Lenhardt pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence causing death which brought a sentence of 10 years. He will be required to serve no less than 85% of that sentence. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and sentenced to four years and then three years of parole.
“Knowing we would have to risk an acquittal or try the case again, we consulted with Katie’s family and all agreed it would be best to secure a guilty plea and prison sentence, instead of risking the possibility the defendant would walk without being held accountable,” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said.
