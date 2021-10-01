ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to a 2018 double homicide.

Police: St. Louis man killed Olivette couple during meet-up to buy cell phone Charges have been filed following the shooting deaths of an Olivette couple found in a secluded ravine in December.

Deonta Johnson will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to the double murder on Friday. Johnson admitted to killing Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43, on November 29, 2018.

According to court documents, the Olivette couple ran a buy-and-sell cell phone business and Johnson set up a meeting with them in Riverview. Johnson admitted to stealing their property and the couple while they were in Zhukov's car.

Investigators said Zhukov drove his car off the road and into a wooded area during the incident. Zhukov and Laws were missing for a few days and later found dead in the car in a secluded ravine.

Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and robbery. His plea deal includes life in prison, plus 15 years consecutive on the two robberies.