ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two carjackings, one of which resulted in the death of a local football coach, officials said.
Floyd Barber, 23, of St. Louis pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking, one count of using a firearm in furtherance of one carjacking and one count of using a firearm in furtherance of the second carjacking where death resulted, officials said.
READ: De Smet football coach killed in St. Louis shooting; woman who called 911 speaks
Officials said Barber was involved in a September 2017 armed carjacking of a Kia Optima with two occupants in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliant in the City of St. Louis. Barber entered the vehicle and fled the scene.
READ: Law enforcement stepping up efforts to combat carjackings
A month later, Barber was involved in the armed carjacking of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. De Smet Jesuit High School football coach Jaz Granderson was driving the car. Barber was present as Granderson was shot and killed during the carjacking, officials said.
Barber’s sentencing date is set for September 5, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.