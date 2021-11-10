ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Phillip Stroisch pleaded guilty Wednesday to sex crimes and assault that occurred in March of 2018. Stroisch was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Stroisch pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife by smothering, strangling, punching, hitting her with a pistol and then sexually assaulting her on March 5, 2018. Stroisch also pleaded guilty to shooting a gun in a Chesterfield residence the day after, injuring two people.

Stroisch fled to Arkansas after the two incidents. He shot himself twice in the head when police tried to apprehend him on March 7, 2018, and lost his left eye. Stroisch testified his injury did not impact his judgment in entering a guilty plea.

All three victims in the case did not attend the plea hearing or give a statement for the hearing.