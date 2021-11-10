phillip stroisch mugshot
Chesterfield Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Phillip Stroisch pleaded guilty Wednesday to sex crimes and assault that occurred in March of 2018. Stroisch was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Stroisch pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife by smothering, strangling, punching, hitting her with a pistol and then sexually assaulting her on March 5, 2018. Stroisch also pleaded guilty to shooting a gun in a Chesterfield residence the day after, injuring two people. 

Stroisch fled to Arkansas after the two incidents. He shot himself twice in the head when police tried to apprehend him on March 7, 2018, and lost his left eye. Stroisch testified his injury did not impact his judgment in entering a guilty plea.

All three victims in the case did not attend the plea hearing or give a statement for the hearing.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.