ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Phillip Stroisch pleaded guilty Wednesday to sex crimes and assault that occurred in March of 2018. Stroisch was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Stroisch pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife by smothering, strangling, punching, hitting her with a pistol and then sexually assaulting her on March 5, 2018. Stroisch also pleaded guilty to shooting a gun in a Chesterfield residence the day after, injuring two people.
On March 6, Phillip Stroisch shot two people in a Chesterfield home and fled to Arkansas to escape police. He was captured two days later, and police have released the horrifying details of what Stroisch did to his kidnapping victim in the hours befo
Stroisch fled to Arkansas after the two incidents. He shot himself twice in the head when police tried to apprehend him on March 7, 2018, and lost his left eye. Stroisch testified his injury did not impact his judgment in entering a guilty plea.
All three victims in the case did not attend the plea hearing or give a statement for the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.