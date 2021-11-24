ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Murrell Ferguson pleaded guilty to drunk driving charges Wednesday after police said he hit a man on a motorcycle and killed him in April 2018.

Ferguson, 62, pulled onto Lemay Ferry Road and then collided with 20-year-old Jacob Kaiser, who was riding on a motorcycle. Kaiser later died from his injuries.

Ferguson entered the guilty plea without an agreement with the state for sentencing recommendations. A sentencing date has been set for Feb. 8.