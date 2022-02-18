ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- David Colubriale of Affton pleaded guilty to shooting his brother-in-law multiple times in south St. Louis County in 2020. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Colubriale, 28, lived with his brother-in-law at the time of the shooting. Police accused Colubriale of shooting the man at their residence in the 6400 block of Vita Drive. Colubriale ran from the home and later turned himself in to police.

The brother-in-law had life-threatening injuries but survived the shooting. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said he addressed the court during Colubriale's sentencing, saying he was satisfied with the result.