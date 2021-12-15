ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Michael Honkomp pleaded guilty Wednesday to a shooting in the Maryland Heights Community Center in 2020 that left a woman dead.

Police alleged that on Feb. 4, 2020, Honkomp killed his co-worker, Maria L. Lucas, because he was angry with her for sending him home early from work. Lucas was 45.

Cell phone video showed Honkomp pacing with a gun in the community center on the day of the shooting.

Honkomp, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, serious physical injury or special victim, resisting arrest for a felony and three counts of armed criminal action. Honkomp's sentencing date is Feb. 3.