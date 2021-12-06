ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Murder charges have been filed against a man in a deadly November shooting.
Officials said Ernest Dupree, 36, drove to the Shell gas station on North Florissant in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood after 6 p.m. on Nov. 5. Once there, he approached 44-year-old Clifton Southern and pointed a gun at him.
As he tried to pull the trigger, Dupree's gun jammed. Police said Southern pleaded for his life as the gunman reportedly re-racked the slide of his pistol. Southern was shot in the face and body.
One month later, Dupree was charged with murder and armed criminal action.
