ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police said a man was pistol-whipped with his 'childhood friend' standing by late Friday night in north St. Louis City.
Police said the man, 56, was with his childhood friend at the Philips 66 gas station in the 1400 block of N. Kingshighway after 11 p.m. Friday when a suspect approached the victim and pistol-whipped him. Police said the suspect took the victim's money and then ran away with the victim's childhood friend.
