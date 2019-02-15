ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was pistol-whipped and shot during an attempted robbery in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood overnight.
The 31-year-old was in an alley in the 5500 block of Goodfellow when two men approached him. One of the men reportedly showed a gun and demanded the victim’s property.
When the victim told the suspects he didn’t have anything, the suspect who was holding the gun pistol-whipped him. The victim then attempted to run away but was shot in the leg, according to police.
After the shooting, both suspects drove off in an older-model white sedan.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
