ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man in his 20s was robbed Friday morning in south St. Louis when a suspect appeared behind him with a gun.
According to police, the victim was near the intersection of Humphrey and Gustine in the Tower Grove South neighborhood around 2 a.m. when a man approached him from behind with a gun.
The suspect pointed the gun at him, and demanded his wallet and phone.
The victim gave them up, and then the suspect demanded his pants as well.
When the victim refused, the man hit him in the back of the head with the gun. The victim eventually took off his pants and gave them to the suspect, who fled in a dark four-door car.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, around 5’10 with a thin build and dark clothing.
