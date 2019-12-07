ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old was shot near a gas station in north St. Louis City Saturday morning.
Police said the victim asked an acquaintance for a ride to a gas station near Riverview and North Broadway around 11 a.m. Saturday. When the car approached the gas station, the victim told police he heard gunshots and the glass from the rear window shattered.
The victim then realized he was shot. He told officers he lost consciousness and then found himself laying at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Arlington when he woke up.
No other information was released.
