SOUTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after two men robbed and forced a man to withdraw money from an ATM in south St. Louis Wednesday night.
According to police, a 40-year-old man was parked near the area of Allen and Mississippi around 10 p.m. when two men wearing surgical masks approached him.
The duo forced the man into the back of the car after taking his phone, wallet and car keys.
Police said the suspects drove the 40-year-old to a nearby ATM and demanded him to get an undisclosed amount of money.
After getting the cash, the suspects drove the victim to the 2000 block of Ann where they fled from the victim's car on foot.
No one was injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
