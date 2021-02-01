ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in the Metro East are searching for a man accused of setting his home on fire with his family inside Monday morning.
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of Alpha Drive near Wenzel Road in Alton. Officials said the suicidal man set the home on fire during a domestic incident. He ran off before police arrived.
A woman and several children were able to escape uninjured.
Limited details surrounding leading up to the fire and the suspect’s description has been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
