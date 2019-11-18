MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police report a man on a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street Monday evening.
Officers said the man, between 60-70 years old, was trying to cross Lemay Ferry Road just south of Victory Drive when he was hit.
Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m.
The name of the man was not released.
If you witnessed the crash, you can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
