MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 75-year-old man was nearly hit by a train in Maplewood Saturday evening, witnesses told News 4.
The man was rescued by strangers from a nearby bar near Sutton and Greenwood Blvd.
The man's vehicle got stuck on the train tracks before the train was in sight. Strangers from the bar saw the vehicle and rushed to help.
The Good Samaritans were unable to unlock the vehicle's door and pulled the man through the window roughly 45 seconds before the train struck the vehicle.
Richard Sykora was the first to see the vehicle get stuck on the tracks.
"We were able to pull him from the car. About 45 seconds later the train rounded the corner there," Sykora said.
The front of a Norfolk Southern Train crushed the back of the man's vehicle. The two traveled two blocks once they collided.
Fire crews showed up at around 6:25 p.m. and blocked the intersection.
It is unknown if there were any injuries at this time.
Sykora told News 4 this is not the first time he has seen this happen in the area.
"Probably about six times in the last two years I saw cars accidentally go onto that intersection and get stuck on the tracks," Sykora said.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
