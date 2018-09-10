ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police in Alton arrested a man on Friday, September 7, who was in a clown costume.
Police say 54-year-old Ronald Singleton was arrested after kicking in a door at vacant law office on Washington Ave. in Alton.
Alton police say Singleton is known to them and has a lengthy record including arrests for littering, criminal trespassing and being under the influence.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.