PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Detectives with the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad are investigating a murder in Pagedale Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, Pagedale officers were called around 11:30 to the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue where a 20-year-old man was found shot several times.
He was taken to the hospital, but died there due to his injuries. He was later identified as Samson Cooper, Jr. of St. Louis City.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a evidence markers being placed in the backyard of a home, but no other information has been released.
the MCS is asking anyone with information to call them at 314-345-0794 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
