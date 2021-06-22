DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man moving from Wood River to Dupo has been missing since late May.
Eric L. Grindstaff was last seen between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on May 25. Authorities said he was last seen moving his furniture from his grandmother’s home in Wood River into a blue van. The 33-year-old’s grandmother said she did not recognize the men her grandson was with at the time. The Wood River Police Department believes the furniture was being moved using a blue Dodge Ram van.
Anyone with information regarding Grindstaff’s whereabouts is asked to call Dupo police at 618-268-3397.
