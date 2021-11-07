LEBANON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man missing out of southwest Missouri may be headed toward to St. Louis.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 48-year-old Mark Spence was last seen at a healthcare facility in Lebanon, Missouri Saturday night. Investigators said he could possibly be on his way to the St. Louis area.
The Highway Patrol said Spence "functions at a diminished mental capacity and is nonverbal."
Spence is 6 feet, 180 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes with a scar and a tattoo on the left forearm. If you know anything about Spence's whereabouts, call the department at 417-532-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.