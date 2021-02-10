ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- A 24-year-old man was beaten and robbed after meeting a woman at a North City hotel to have sex Monday.
Police said the 24-year-old came to the Grand Motel in the 2500 block of N. Grand to meet with the woman around 7:45 p.m. While the pair was inside a room, two men entered and demanded money. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and the other had a paintball gun, who hit the victim in the face shortly after demanding money, police said.
After telling the robbers that he didn’t have any money, the victim offered to electronically transfer money to the woman so she could send it to them. The robbers stole the man’s cell phone before fleeing. Officers found the victim blocks away after he ran to get help.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
