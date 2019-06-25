ST. LOUIS, Mo.(KMOV.com) --- St. Louis Police is searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery at Boost Mobile Friday afternoon.
Police said a bearded man between the age of 30 to 40 years old entered the Boost Mobile store on South Broadway just past 4:30 p.m. and began talking to employees about buying a phone.
During the conversation, the man pulled out a gun before taking money and several cellphones.
The robber then sped off in a black sedan with tinted windows.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
