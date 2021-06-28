ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man died after getting ran over by a semi-truck in Soulard Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a tractor trailer was stopped at a red light near South 7th Street and Lafayette Avenue when a man laid down in front of the rear axles. When the light turned green, police said the driver unknowingly rolled over the man.
The man died at the scene.
