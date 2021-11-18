S. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was left naked after being robbed by a machete-wielding suspect in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Wabada around 4:30 p.m. for a “nude.” The man officers met with reported he had been robbed of his clothes, wallet and debit card.
According to the 62-year-old victim, a prostitute convinced him to follow her into an alley at Hamilton and Wabada. When the victim did so, a man armed with a machete and gun approached him from behind and announced a robbery. The suspect then ordered the victim to get undressed and give up his wallet, debit card and pin number.
After the robbery, the woman held the victim at gunpoint for about 40 minutes while the other suspect attempted to withdraw money from an ATM using the victim’s card, police said. When the woman finally left the scene, the victim ran off. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
