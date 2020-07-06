TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Troy Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol pursued a vehicle from Troy to St. Louis County Monday afternoon.
Shortly before noon, officers in Troy began a pursuit with a vehicle on southbound US 61 near Highway K. Highway Patrol stopped pursuing the vehicle near the construction site on US 61 at the Cuivre River.
Troy officers then saw the vehicle traveling southbound US 61 at North Lincoln Drive. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it didn't stop and then began to go faster.
According to police, an officer tried to deploy spike strips at US 61 and South Lincoln, but the driver of the vehicle drove towards the officer and the officer darted of its way.
The pursuit then continued on southbound US 61 to eastbound Interstate 70. Officers with the O’Fallon Police Department, St. Peters and the Highway Patrol all assisted in the pursuit.
Near the Highway 79 overpass, the Missouri Highway Patrol was able to deploy spike strips slowing the vehicle down. The suspect crashed his vehicle near the Mid Rivers exit and ran away.
The suspect then stole a delivery van from a business near where his vehicle crashed, Troy police say.
Officers from St. Charles County and St. Peters then began pursuing the suspect in the stolen vehicle.
The pursuit went into St. Louis County and St. Louis City, police say.
The suspect crashed the stolen van in Velda City and after a short chase on foot, the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Police did not clarify why officers started chasing him initially.
No other information was made available.
