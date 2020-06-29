UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly leading police on a bi-state chase Monday afternoon.
The chase began in Dupo, Illinois and ended in Union, Missouri. It lasted about an hour and a half before ending on the campus of East Central College.
Investigators said the chase began when law enforcement tried to pull the car over for traffic infractions.
A News 4 crew saw a man in handcuffs and a woman in the passenger seat of the car.
We've reached out to law enforcement to learn more information about the police chase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.