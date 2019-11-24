BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was hit and killed late Saturday night in north St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Oney Hellems , 34, was laying down on Evergreen Blvd. in Berkeley when a female driver going southbound hit him around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.
Hellems was died from his injuries.
No other information was released.
