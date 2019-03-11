WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Webster Groves Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing from a gas station market early Monday morning.
According to police, a man attempted to purchase various items in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd just past 5:30 a.m. with a credit card.
The man allegedly got into an argument with the clerk after being asked to show an ID. During the confrontation, the suspect pushed the victim to the ground before stealing several cartons of cigarettes.
Police said the man fled in a silver 2005 Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee with Missouri plates of 6FX776.
He is described as being bald with a beard and was last seen wearing a tan long sleeve shirt and jeans.
No weapon was displayed or implied during the robbery, police say.
Anyone with information should contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.
