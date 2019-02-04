ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police are investigating after a man lost consciousness after being struck by an armed robber in downtown St. Louis Saturday night.
Officers arrived to the America's Best Value Inn hotel just before 7 p.m. for a report for an assault. Once there, a 65-year-old man told police that he was approached by a 32-year-old man who demanded money.
After refusing to hand it over, the suspect began hitting the victim with a gun.
Police said the 65-year-old was knocked unconscious and woke up with his wallet missing.
The man was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
