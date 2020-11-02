Aaron Guilliams mugshot

Aaron Guilliams, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and armed-criminal action. He is accused of fatally shooting his wife during an argument.

 St. Charles Police Department

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) --  A man killed his wife of 8 months inside their St. Charles home late Sunday night, St. Charles police said.

According to a news release, Aaron Guilliams, 31, shot his wife, Crystal Hanshew, during an argument in their home before midnight Sunday.

Hanshew, 34, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, inside their home in the 3100 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Police said Guilliams admitted to the shooting and police found a .45 caliber handgun in the home.

Guilliams is charged with murder and armed criminal action.

