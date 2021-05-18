FARGO-VALLEY CITY, ND (KVLY) – A man who allegedly drove a Jeep towards children committed suicide inside a North Dakota courtroom.
Court records allege 55-year-old Jeffrey Ferris drove a Jeep towards several children last year and assaulted someone with a handgun. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, terrorizing and using a firearm in a violent felony.
A United States Marshal said Ferris killed himself Monday after a jury in Fargo returned a partial guilty verdict.
"It was extremely traumatizing. I personally have never seen anything in person like this before,” said a woman who was in the courtroom but didn’t want to be identified. The witness said Ferris was facing life without parole.
According to the witness, Ferris’ attorney asked for him to be released until he needed to report to prison or a 24-hour release, but the judge denied both. That’s when she recalled seeing the man appearing to have cut his throat.
"He was fidgeting with his neck with his left hand and then all of a sudden he turns around and you can see the inside of his neck. There was blood squirting out of his neck,” she recalled.
The woman suspects the man may have slit his throat with a plastic object similar to a pin or a scalpel. As the woman was being ushered out of the courtroom, she said she could hear the man screaming he could not breathe. "Almost still in shock that something like that actually happened. It, it was gross. I don't even know how to explain,” she said.
The details of the incident have not been confirmed as this is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.