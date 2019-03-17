WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed and a woman seriously injured after a 2-vehicle accident Saturday night in Warren County, Missouri.
Police said the accident occured when a car driven by a 27-year-old man failed to yield at the intersection at South Outer Road and Stracks Church Road. The man’s vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by 43-year-old John Sinclair and a 39-year-old female passenger.
Both Sinclair and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. They were taken taken to the hospital, where Sinclair died from his injuries. Police said the female passenger has serious injuries.
The man driving the car was not injured.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
