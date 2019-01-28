ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and a woman was injured when a suspect broke into a home and shot them Sunday afternoon.
According to police, two men and a woman were at a home in the 5200 block of Wren Avenue in north St. Louis when a known suspect, described as being a 34-year-old man, broke in and fired shots around 3 p.m.
The two shooting victims were then taken to the hospital, where 58-year-old Romal Crawford was pronounced dead and the 38-year-old female victim was treated and released. The third person who was inside the home at the time was not injured.
The homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
