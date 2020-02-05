ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during an overnight double shooting at an apartment complex in downtown St. Louis.
The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at the CityView Apartments in the 100 block of N. 17th Street, a few blocks away from the Enterprise Center and Union Station. Police have not said if the deadly shooting happened inside or outside of the complex.
Authorities have confirmed to News 4 that a man was killed and a woman was shot in the torso.
In the last couple of months officers have been called to the apartment complex two times. News 4's record search found that police were called there for a standoff in December and then in January when a 4-year-old shot herself in the leg.
