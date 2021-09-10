PIKE COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man from Curryville was killed in a Thursday afternoon crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the two-vehicle head-on crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 161 south of Highway Z.
Isiah Hoskins, 40, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
