ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were shot in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.
Around 10:40 a.m., police said the duo had been shot in the 3100 block of New Ashland.
Authorities later said the man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released.
Editor's note: Police originally said the double shooting happened in the 4200 block of Ashland but later said it appeared to have occurred in the 3100 block of New Ashland.
