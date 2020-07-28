ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during a late-night double shooting in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
Police said two people were shot in the area of Temple and Page shortly before midnight Monday.
One of the shooting victims was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim was conscious and breathing, according to police.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
