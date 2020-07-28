Two people were shot in the area of Temple and Page before midnight Monday. Police said one of the victims later died at the hospital.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during a late-night double shooting in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police said two people were shot in the area of Temple and Page shortly before midnight Monday.

One of the shooting victims was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim was conscious and breathing, according to police.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.