CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated overnight following a shooting in Calverton Park.
Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 100 block of Elbring Drive. When officers arrived, they found two people shot.
A man who was found shot was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
A source told News 4 the injured victim was a woman. She was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
As of Tuesday morning, 20 Major Case Squad investigators were working the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 314-830-6039 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
