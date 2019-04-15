ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 70 at Goodfellow early Saturday morning.
Authorities said 35-year-old Michael House was struck and killed while trying to cross the westbound lanes before 5 a.m., prompting the shutdown of the westbound lanes until about 8:30 a.m.
According to police, the female driver of the Ford Fusion attempted to swerve to avoid hitting House.
House was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Ford Fusion is reportedly cooperating with police.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
