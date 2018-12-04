PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man from Bowling Green, Missouri was killed during an overnight crash in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Don Weaver was one of two passengers in a 2002 GMC Envoy when it crashed due to ice on the bridge on US Highway 54 west of US Highway 61 around 12 a.m. Tuesday.
Weaver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The other passenger and driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries in the crash.
Officials said none of those inside the vehicle were using a safety device at the time of the crash.
