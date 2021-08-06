ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed after a truck hit his stopped car on a north St. Louis interstate late Thursday night.
A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the back of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that was stopped in the slow lane of westbound interstate 70 near Branch Street around 11:30 p.m. The Cruze was stopped due to possible car trouble, according to police.
The driver of the truck ran from the scene but was quickly taken into custody by detectives with the Anti-Crime Unit. The driver of the Cruze was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.