ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A County Club Hills man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a North St. Louis City building Saturday evening.
The car, driven by Craig Phillips, 31, of the 5600 block of Leverette in St. Louis County, crashed into a building near Goodfellow and Minerva.
Witnesses tell News 4 the driver was speeding on Minerva, fish-tailed and went off the road into an abandoned home.
Police said no one else was in the car.
