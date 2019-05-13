ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A County Club Hills man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a North St. Louis City building Saturday evening.

The car, driven by Craig Phillips, 31, of the 5600 block of Leverette in St. Louis County, crashed into a building near Goodfellow and Minerva.

Witnesses tell News 4 the driver was speeding on Minerva, fish-tailed and went off the road into an abandoned home.  

Police said no one else was in the car.

